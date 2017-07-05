York is out for Wednesday's summer league game against the Pistons due to a right hip flexor strain.
York, who's currently a part of the Hornets' summer league team, spent last season in the D-League. There, he averaged 15.8 points, 4.2 boards and 3.7 assists across 32.6 minutes per game. The injury doesn't seem too serious, but the Hornets and York likely don't want to push it considering the circumstances of summer league.
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Hayward shipping up to Boston
Gordon Hayward's value doesn't change much, but his decision to join the Celtics could have...
-
George joins OKC; Oladipo gets a chance
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy ramifications of the huge Paul George trade.
-
Paul, Harden lose a bit of value
The Chris Paul-to-Houston trade obviously shakes up the NBA landscape. Chris Towers tries to...
-
Rookies: Tatum, Isaac may struggle
Rookies are tough to rely on in Fantasy. Chris Towers looks at five he won't be investing in...
-
Rookies: Ball, Mavs' Smith top class
In the afterglow of the NBA Draft, Chris Towers looks at which rookies can make a difference...
-
Wolves land Butler in blockbuster
The Wolves landed a superstar, and the Bulls kickstarted their rebuild. Chris Towers breaks...