York is out for Wednesday's summer league game against the Pistons due to a right hip flexor strain.

York, who's currently a part of the Hornets' summer league team, spent last season in the D-League. There, he averaged 15.8 points, 4.2 boards and 3.7 assists across 32.6 minutes per game. The injury doesn't seem too serious, but the Hornets and York likely don't want to push it considering the circumstances of summer league.