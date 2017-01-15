Neal worked out with the Hawks earlier this week and is a strong candidate to receive a 10-day contract, Marc Stein of ESPN reports.

After getting surgery to deal with a thigh issue and being waived by the Wizards last season, Neal is apparently looking well and may end up signing a 10-day contract with the Hawks. The 32-year-old guard saw 20.2 minutes per game with the Wizards last year and averaged 10.1 points on 37.4 percent shooting, 2.4 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per contest. He could make for a strong veteran presence for the Hawks, who are hoping to do some damage in the playoffs.