Georges Niang: Waived by Pacers
Niang (knee) was waived by the Pacers on Friday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.
Niang's stint in Indiana ends after he suffered a left knee sprain during summer league action with the team earlier this month. A second-round selection last year, Niang played just 92 NBA minutes as a rookie, scoring 21 points along the way.
