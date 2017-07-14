Play

Niang (knee) was waived by the Pacers on Friday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

Niang's stint in Indiana ends after he suffered a left knee sprain during summer league action with the team earlier this month. A second-round selection last year, Niang played just 92 NBA minutes as a rookie, scoring 21 points along the way.

