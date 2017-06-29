Gordon Hayward: Declines player option as expected

Hayward has informed the Jazz that he'll decline his $16.7 million player option for the 2017-18 season and become an unrestricted free agent, Marc Stein of ESPN.com reports.

Hayward was always expected to opt out, as he'll be in line to pick up another max contract that will be a significant raise from the $16.7 million he was slated to make. Hayward has already been linked to both Boston and Miami, but the Jazz could also end up bringing him back due to the fact that they can offer him the most money overall. Look for Hayward to begin meeting with teams at the start of free agency on July 1 and he should be one of the most sought after players on the market after averaging 21.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.0 steal and 2.0 three-pointers across 34.5 minutes per game this past season.