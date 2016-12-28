Harrison started at point guard and recorded 12 points (4-12 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-8 FT), six assists, five rebounds and two steals across 44 minutes in a 113-103 loss to the Celtics on Tuesday.

The Grizzlies were without Mike Conley (toe) for the second half of the back-to-back set, so Harrison picked up a spot start and logged a season-high minutes load, as the team didn't have a true backup option at point guard available with Wade Baldwin on a D-League assignment. While Harrison offered decent counting stats across the board, his shooting was an issue, and that's something that will continue to limit his upside if Conley is to miss further time. Harrison is a strong perimeter defender, but he's shooting an anemic 28.2 percent from the floor and 21.5 percent from three-point range on the season.