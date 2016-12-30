Harrison supplied 10 points (3-7 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists, two rebounds and a block over 31 minutes in Thursday's 114-80 win over the Thunder.

With Mike Conley missing another start with his troublesome toe, Harrison got the starting nod for the second straight game. Harrison has parlayed both of those opportunities into double-digit scoring efforts, and could be in line for a third consecutive run with the first unit if Conley is sidelined against the Kings on Saturday. Harrison offered some modest production in a stretch of starts for Conley earlier in the season, topping out at 21 points against the Raptors on Nov. 30.