Harrison contributed eight points (2-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six assists and two steals across 21 minutes in Wednesday's 119-99 win over the Nuggets.

With rookie first-round pick Wade Baldwin still unready to contribute at the NBA level, the Grizzlies re-signed Toney Douglas earlier this week to provide some veteran depth in the backcourt, but he has yet to threaten Harrison in his role as starting point guard Mike Conley's primary backup. Douglas has been limited to two five-minute appearances in garbage time in both of his games since rejoining the Grizzlies, while Harrison has held steady on the second unit. Harrison's offensive still remains a work in progress -- he's shooting an ugly 31.8 percent from the floor and 26.1 percent from three-point range -- but at 6-foot-6 and 210 pounds, he has a major size advantage over most opposing point guards, which makes him an asset defensively. So long as he continues to perform well on that side of the ball, Harrison should remain ahead of Douglas and Baldwin on the depth chart.