Grizzlies' Andrew Harrison: Starting Saturday vs. Timberwolves
Harrison will draw the start at shooting guard for Saturday's matchup against the Timberwolves.
With Tony Allen (rest) out, Harrison will start at shooting guard. Over his last eight games, Harrison is averaging 5.4 points on 44.4 percent shooting to go along with 1.6 assists across 15.9 minutes per game, but figures to see a higher workload Saturday.
