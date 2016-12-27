Grizzlies' Andrew Harrison: Starts at point guard Tuesday
Harrison will start at point guard for Tuesday's game against the Celtics, A. Sherrod Blakely of CSNNE.com reports. "Andrew carried the load when we didn't have Mike for that stretch," coach David Fizdale said. "This is why I have great confidence him."
Harrison drew a slew of starts earlier in the season with Mike Conley missing multiple games because of a back injury, so he should be plenty comfortable jumping back into a bigger role. Harrison will re-enter the starting lineup and should see a significant jump in playing time, likely pushing for minutes in the mid-30's. His temporary boost in value could vault him into a cheap DFS option Tuesday.
