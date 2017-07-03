Grizzlies' Ben McLemore: Agrees to two-year deal with Memphis
McLemore agreed Sunday with the Grizzlies on a two-year, $10.7 million contract, Chris Haynes of ESPN.com reports.
After the Kings declined to tender a qualifying offer to McLemore in June, the 6-foot-6 guard became an unrestricted free agent and didn't long to find a new home for the first time in his NBA career. Given the dearth of talent the Grizzlies have at the shooting guard spot, McLemore could conceivably vie for a starting role, despite his often-disappointing production with Sacramento during his first four seasons in the league. McLemore did at least exhibit some improved efficiency from distance in 2016-17, knocking down a career-best 38.2 percent of his three-point tries while also chipping in 8.1 points and 2.1 rebounds in 19.3 minutes per game.
