Wright (ankle) has been cleared to play "a few minutes" during Monday's matchup against the Suns, Rob Fischer of FOX Sports Southeast reports.

After spending all season recovering from surgery, Wright is available to make his season debut Monday. From what it sounds like, it seems probable that he won't eclipse ten minutes, as the Grizzlies will want to ease him back into shape. Once he's fully cleared for regular minutes, he'll likely serve as the primary backup to Marc Gasol, and should hover around the 15-to-20 minute per game mark.