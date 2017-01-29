Wright (ankle) is slated to make his season debut during Monday's game against the Suns, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.

Wright underwent ankle surgery back in November and has spent the entire season up until this point recovering. After taking part in practice over the last week or two, he's now feeling good enough to take the court, so look for Wright to be available for his season debut Monday. He'll slot in behind Marc Gasol at center, but could be limited for awhile depending on how quickly he can get back into game shape.