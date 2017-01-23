Wright (ankle) took part in Monday's practice, but remains without a timetable for a return, Peter Edmiston of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

Wright indicated at the start of January that he hoped to return at some point this month and while that may be a bit optimistic, his recent availability for practice means that he's at least trending towards full strength. Monday marked his first practice since suffering the ankle injury and he likely needs some time to get comfortable, while also working on his conditioning, so there's a chance Wright still misses some time yet. That said, Wright will continue to ramp up his activity in the coming week, with the hope of being cleared by the end of January or early February.