Grizzlies' Brandan Wright: Hopes to make debut this month
Wright (ankle) hopes to make his season debut at some point this month, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.
Wright has been out all season due to an ankle injury suffered during the preseason, but he recently resumed full-speed individual workouts, so he should be able to return at some point later in January once he is back in playing shape.
