Wright (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup with the Raptors.

Wright was able to take part in his first practice since undergoing ankle surgery on Monday, but the Grizzlies are planning to bring him along slowly, so they're going to keep him out at least one more game Wednesday. He could very well be held out a few more contests as well, with the Grizzlies going into a back-to-back set on Friday and Saturday, although that will likely be determined later in the week. It remains to be seen what sort of role Wright will have after such a lengthy absence, but either way, he's slated to be a reserve option in the frontcourt at power forward and center once healthy.