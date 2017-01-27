Grizzlies' Brandan Wright: Out Friday vs. Trail Blazers
Wright (ankle) is out for Friday's tilt against the Trail Blazers.
Wright won't make his season debut quite yet. However, when he does, he'll likely be on a minutes restriction and be the primary backup to starting center Marc Gasol.
