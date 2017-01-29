Grizzlies' Brandan Wright: Out Saturday vs. Jazz
Wright (ankle) is out for Saturday's matchup against the Jazz, Tim MacMahon of ESPN reports.
Wright will have to wait to make his season debut for the Grizzlies. When he does, he'll look to see most of his minutes backing up starting center Marc Gasol.
