Wright (ankle) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Jazz, Tim MacMahon of ESPN reports.

If Wright is cleared to play, he could make his season debut Saturday. Last season, he averaged 6.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks across 17.7 minutes per game. Whenever he ends up taking the floor, he'll likely see the majority of his minutes as Marc Gasol's backup, and will probably remain largely irrelevant in most fantasy leagues.