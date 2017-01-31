Wright (ankle) played five minutes in Monday's 115-96 win over the Suns, producing six points (3-5 FG) and two rebounds.

It seems as though Wright was chomping at the bit to get back on the court in his season debut, as the center saw a surprisingly high usage rate during his limited time on the court. As expected, the Grizzlies didn't ask him to play too many minutes following a long recovery process from a November left ankle procedure, but Wright won't stand to gain an abundance of playing time while Marc Gasol is healthy. Look for Wright to eventually settle into a 15-minute-per-game role once he's regained full conditioning.