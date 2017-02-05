Grizzlies' Brandan Wright: Will come off bench Saturday vs. Timberwolves
Updating a previous note, Wright will come off of the bench for Saturday's tilt against the Timberwolves.
It was originally reported that Wright would draw the start at center, but Zach Randolph ended up getting the nod before tipoff. Wright could still see bigger minutes than usual off the bench with Marc Gasol (rest) out.
