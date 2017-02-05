Wright will start in Saturday's contest against the Wolves, Kent Youngblood of the Star Tribune reports.

With Marc Gasol (rest) out, Wright will draw the start at center. Wright has played a total of 10 minutes this season after returning from an ankle injury, but should be in line for a much bigger workload Saturday.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola