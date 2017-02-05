Grizzlies' Brandan Wright: Will start at center Saturday vs. Wolves
Wright will start in Saturday's contest against the Wolves, Kent Youngblood of the Star Tribune reports.
With Marc Gasol (rest) out, Wright will draw the start at center. Wright has played a total of 10 minutes this season after returning from an ankle injury, but should be in line for a much bigger workload Saturday.
