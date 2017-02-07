Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Awful from floor in Monday's victory

Parsons finished with three points (1-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt) to go along with five rebounds and a steal over 23 minutes in Monday's 89-74 win against the Spurs.

Parsons rested on Saturday, but it obviously did him no good. It has been a lost season for Parsons, as his 6.7 PPG is by far the worst of his career, and his 2.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists are also career lows. He continues to start, but Parsons is only worth a roster spot in the deepest of fantasy leagues at this point.