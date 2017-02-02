Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Continues to struggle in blowout win

Parsons contributed six points (2-7 FG, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and three assists in 21 minutes Wednesday during a 119-99 win over the Nuggets.

Parsons started for the second straight game and struggled again. After going 0-for-3 against the Suns on Monday, Parsons couldn't get anything going against Denver. His shot has been awful all season, and he's now shooting a career-worst from both the field (35.4 percent) and the three-point line (25.4 percent).