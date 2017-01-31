Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Does nothing in Monday's start

Parsons finished with just two points (0-3 FG, 2-2 FT) with two rebounds and two assists over 21 minutes in Monday's 115-96 win against the Suns.

Parsons has been an absolute disaster in Memphis, as his 6.5 points per game are on pace to be the lowest of his career by a large margin. He continues to play with a minutes cap, and he just cannot seem to get into any kind of a groove, even when healthy. Only fantasy owners in deeper leagues will want to pay him any mind.

