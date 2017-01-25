Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Doubtful for Wednesday vs. Raptors

Parsons is dealing with soreness in his left knee and is listed as doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Raptors.

It's the same knee that Parsons missed 18 games with earlier this season because of a bone bruise, so the Grizzlies could just be giving him the night off to avoid a heavy workload. His next opportunity to take the court will be Friday against the Trail Blazers, but in his place, look for James Ennis to draw the start at small forward and see extended run, while Vince Carter and Troy Williams could pick up some added minutes off the bench.