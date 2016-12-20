Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Doubtful to play Tuesday vs. Celtics

Parsons (knee) isn't expected to play Tuesday against the Celtics, Michael Wallace of Grizzlies.com reports.

While Grizzlies have yet to officially rule Parsons out, coach David Fizdale strongly implied that the small forward would not make his return to action Tuesday night. However, it appears Parsons is maintaining hope that he might be able to play in the second half of the Grizzlies' back-to-back set Wednesday against the Pistons. Since Parsons has been out since Nov. 18 after suffering from a bone bruise in his left knee, the Grizzlies are likely to exercise extreme caution with him when he returns. He'll likely have significant minute restrictions and sit out one half of future back-to-back sets.