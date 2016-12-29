Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Expected to play Thursday
Parsons is expected to play Thursday against the Thunder, Michael Wallace of Grizzlies.com reports.
Parsons sat out to rest Tuesday, but all signs point to the forward returning to the lineup Thursday night. Prior to Tuesday, the Florida product had appeared in three straight games since returning from a knee issue, but he's been capped at 15 minutes, a number that will likely increase gradually over the next few weeks.
