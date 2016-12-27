Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Fails to score Monday
Parsons failed to score (0-4 FG, 0-2 3 Pt) and grabbed just one rebound in 12 minutes of action in Monday's 112-102 loss to the Magic.
Since returning from a knee injury on Dec. 21, Parsons is averaging just 14 minutes a game, as he is gently eased back into game action. He has yet to find his shooting touch, but that should come once he feels more comfortable and starts to see increased playing time; we shouldn't judge his shooting woes just yet. Parsons will look to get it going against the Celtics on Tuesday.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Resting Tuesday•
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Plays 15 minutes in return•
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Will start at small forward Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Will play Wednesday vs. Pistons•
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Out again Tuesday vs. Celtics•
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Doubtful to play Tuesday vs. Celtics•