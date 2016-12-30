Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Modest showing in return to court

Parsons contributed two points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three assists and two steals over 15 minutes in Thursday's 114-80 win over the Thunder.

After sitting out Tuesday's contest versus the Celtics for rest, Parsons returned to the court, albeit for a modest allotment of minutes. The 28-year-old's playing time figures to continue to be closely monitored as he tries to build up the strength in his troublesome knee.

