Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Out again Tuesday vs. Celtics

Parsons (knee) will dress for Tuesday's game against the Celtics, but will not play.

Parsons was never expected to take the court, as he was given a doubtful designation earlier Tuesday. There's a chance he's cleared in time for Wednesday's tilt with the Pistons, although we'll likely receive further confirmation on that front following the team's morning shootaround. James Ennis will draw the start on Tuesday and should see extended minutes for the duration of Parsons' absence. That said, Parsons will likely see limited minutes for at least the first few games that he's back in the lineup.