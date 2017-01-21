Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Out Friday vs. Kings
Parsons will sit out Friday's game against the Kings for rest, Michael Wallace of Grizzlies.com reports.
The Grizzlies are likely taking it easy with Parsons on the front end of a back-to-back set, who has been recovering from a knee injury all season, and recently overcame an illness. James Ennis will likely get the start in his place, and Vince Carter and Tony Allen will probably see extra minutes as well.
