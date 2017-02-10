Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Out Friday vs. Warriors
Parsons will not play in Friday's game against the Warriors for a planned recovery day.
Parsons has spent all season on limited minutes in order to recover properly from knee surgery, and Friday will be a scheduled rest day for him. In his absence, James Ennis and Vince Carter should see a bump in usage.
