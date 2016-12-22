Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Plays 15 minutes in return

Parsons recorded two points (1-5 FG, 0-1 3 Pt), two rebounds and two assists in 15 minutes of action during a 98-86 win over the Pistons on Wednesday.

Wednesday's win marked Parsons' first game back after missing the past 18 to a knee injury, and the rust showed. Still, it was great to see the 28-year old swingman return to action even if his production was a fraction of what we're accustomed. His minutes in upcoming games will be worth keeping an eye on, as he'll likely be brought back into the fray slowly. Parsons and the will face his former team, the Rockets, on Friday.