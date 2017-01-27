Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Probable Friday vs. Trail Blazers

Parsons (knee) is probable for Friday's tilt against the Trail Blazers.

His absence from Wednesday's game was likely precautionary, but Parsons will probably suit up for Friday's contest. In the 19 games he's played this season, Parsons has averaged 6.6 points on 36.6 percent shooting, and seemingly hasn't found his rhythm in the time that he sees.

