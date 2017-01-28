Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Puts up eight points in return to lineup

Parsons (knee) tallied eight points (2-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and two assists across 21 minutes in a 112-109 loss to the Trail Blazers on Friday.

Parsons showed some effectiveness from three-point range in his return from a one-game absence due to a sore left knee, but the 2-of-6 mark overall didn't help him make up any ground in field-goal percentage, an area where he's sorely underachieved this season. He's converted only 27.8 percent of his attempts over his last five games, dropping his season mark to a grisly 36.5 percent. Part of the problem might be that Parsons hasn't had an opportunity to establish much of a rhythm; due to injuries and the Grizzlies' tendency to rest him for one half of back-to-back sets, he hasn't played in more than six consecutive games at any point this season. It's expected that the Grizzlies will hold him out for rest purposes Saturday against the Jazz, which would open up a starting spot for James Ennis.