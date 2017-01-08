Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Questionable Sunday with illness

Parsons is dealing with an illness and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jazz, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.

Parsons was unable to take part in Sunday's morning shootaround, which normally doesn't bode well for a player's chances of playing later in the day. That said, Parsons will attempt to rest up and recover over the afternoon before the Grizzlies reexamine his situation closer to the 8:00 p.m. ET tip off. If Parsons, who scored 10 points in the Grizzlies' previous game against the Warriors on Friday, fails to suit up Sunday, James Ennis would be the leading candidate to start at small forward in his place.