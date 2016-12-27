Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Resting Tuesday

Parsons will sit out to rest Tuesday against Boston.

Parsons has seen limited minutes in each of Memphis' last three games, but he'll be held out as the Grizzlies play on the second night of a back-to-back set. Expect to see slightly more of James Ennis, as a result, while Parsons should be expected to return to action Thursday against Oklahoma City.

