Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Ruled inactive Wednesday

Parsons (knee) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Raptors, Doug Smith of the Toronto Star reports.

The absence is likely precautionary with Parsons experiencing soreness in the same knee that kept him out for 18 games earlier this season, so there is a good chance he returns for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers. James Ennis will start in his place and should see a heavy dose of minutes at small forward Wednesday, with both Vince Carter and Troy Williams potentially seeing extended minutes off the bench.