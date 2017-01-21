Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Set to return Saturday
Parsons will be available for Saturday's game against the Rockets, Michael Wallace of Grizzlies.com reports.
The Grizzlies held Parsons out of Friday's win over the Kings, but he'll return to action Saturday on the second night of the back-to-back. Parsons continues to be limited to a maximum of 19 minutes, severely limiting his upside as a fantasy commodity.
