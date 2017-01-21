Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Set to return Saturday

Parsons will be available for Saturday's game against the Rockets, Michael Wallace of Grizzlies.com reports.

The Grizzlies held Parsons out of Friday's win over the Kings, but he'll return to action Saturday on the second night of the back-to-back. Parsons continues to be limited to a maximum of 19 minutes, severely limiting his upside as a fantasy commodity.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola