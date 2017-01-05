Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Sits out for rest Wednesday

Parsons will sit out Thursday's game against the Clippers for rest, Ronald Tillery of the Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

Parsons has played 15 minutes or more in each of the Grizzlies' last three games, so they'll give him the night off for rest Thursday, as they want to continue to ease him back into the action. Look for James Ennis to draw the spot start in his place Thursday, although he should move back to the bench Friday against the Warriors, as Parsons shouldn't miss more than one game. Vince Carter could also see added minutes off the bench, while Troy Williams should provide some emergency depth as well, after being recalled from the D-League earlier Wednesday.