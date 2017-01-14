Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Struggles from field Friday

Parsons finished with just five points (1-7 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two steals and an assist in 19 minutes during a 110-105 win over Houston on Friday.

Parsons (illness) looked gassed Friday. His shot looked flatter than ever (it was already a line drive, even in his younger years), and he seemed as immobile as he's ever been. Parsons already looked hobbled before falling sick, so it was somewhat predictable to see him struggle to keep up against a high-pace opponent like the Rockets. His fantasy value is at an all-time low right now. There's just too many question marks regarding both injury and play.