Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Totals 12 in return from one-game absence

Parsons tallied 12 points (4-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four assists, three steals and two rebounds across 22 minutes during a 119-95 loss to the Rockets on Saturday.

Parsons returned to the floor after a one-game absence for rest and played his most minutes since he got 23 minutes against the Mavericks on Nov. 18. It was one of his best games of the season as the three steals were a season high and the four assists tied a season high. He exceeded his minutes restriction of 19, and once he starts getting a higher amount of minutes, this performance shows he is capable of providing all-around numbers.