Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Will play Friday vs. Trail Blazers

Parsons (knee) will play Friday against the Trail Blazers.

As expected, Parsons will take the court Friday. He'll likely remain in under 25 minutes, as he hasn't eclipsed 22 minutes in a game yet this season. He remains a risky fantasy option due to consistent rest and a minutes-restriction.

