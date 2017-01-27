Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Will play Friday vs. Trail Blazers
Parsons (knee) will play Friday against the Trail Blazers.
As expected, Parsons will take the court Friday. He'll likely remain in under 25 minutes, as he hasn't eclipsed 22 minutes in a game yet this season. He remains a risky fantasy option due to consistent rest and a minutes-restriction.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Puts up eight points in return to lineup•
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Probable Friday vs. Trail Blazers•
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Ruled inactive Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Doubtful for Wednesday vs. Raptors•
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Totals 12 in return from one-game absence•
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Set to return Saturday•