Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Will play Sunday, despite illness

Parsons (illness) will play in Sunday's contest against the Jazz, ESPN.com's Tim MacMahon reports.

Despite missing Sunday morning's shootaround due to an illness, Parsons should be good to go for the matchup with the Jazz, although it's likely the Grizzlies will continue to hold him to roughly a 15-minute restriction. Parsons has played no more than 16 minutes in any of his seven appearances since returning from a bone bruise in his left knee, which had sidelined him for a little over a month.