Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Will play Wednesday vs. Pistons
Parsons (knee) has been medically cleared and will play Wednesday against the Pistons, Tim MacMahon of ESPN reports.
Parsons has been nearing a return for the past several days, and he dressed, but did not play, in Tuesday's game against Boston. The small forward will finally get back on the court Wednesday after missing more than a month with a bone bruise on his left knee, but he'll likely face a minutes restriction that figures to extend for at least the next several games.
