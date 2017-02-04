Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Will rest Saturday vs. Wolves
Parsons will be held out of Saturday's game against Minnesota to rest.
As has been the case all season, Parsons will not play in both games of the back-to-back set after he saw 25 minutes in Friday's loss to the Thunder. The 28-year-old has struggled of late and closed the month of January with averages of just 7.5 points and 1.5 rebounds per game while shooting a paltry 36.8 percent from the field.
