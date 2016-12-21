Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Will start at small forward Wednesday

Parsons will start at small forward in Wednesday's game against the Pistons, Michael Wallace of Grizzlies.com reports.

Parsons starting sends James Ennis back to his role off the bench, but even though he'll start, Parsons will likely be put on a restriction after missing a month due to the knee injury, so his fantasy value will likely remain somewhat limited for the time being. As a result, both Ennis and Troy Daniels should still see a solid dose of minutes off the bench on the wing Wednesday.