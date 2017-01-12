Davis (foot) is active and available to play in Wednesday's game against the Thunder.

Davis has missed the last 14 games with a torn left plantar fascia in his foot, but has finally made enough progress in his recovery to be cleared for a return to the court. He'll be available off the bench Wednesday, but is not expected to see very many minutes, as the Grizzlies will likely bring him along slowly. To go along with that, Davis is also a bit buried on the Grizzlies' depth chart, so it may take some injuries before he finds himself as a relevant fantasy option.