Grizzlies' Deyonta Davis: Assigned to D-League
Davis was assigned to the D-League's Iowa Energy on Monday.
Davis has seen action in only 25 games for the Grizzlies and just one of the last six contests, as the team continues to treat 2016-17 as a developmental year for the second-round pick out of Michigan State. Now that Brandan Wright is healthy again following a season-long recovery process from left ankle surgery, Davis could be in store for an extended stay in the D-League, where he'll likely receive healthy minutes every time he takes the floor.
