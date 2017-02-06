Davis was assigned to the D-League's Iowa Energy on Monday.

Davis has seen action in only 25 games for the Grizzlies and just one of the last six contests, as the team continues to treat 2016-17 as a developmental year for the second-round pick out of Michigan State. Now that Brandan Wright is healthy again following a season-long recovery process from left ankle surgery, Davis could be in store for an extended stay in the D-League, where he'll likely receive healthy minutes every time he takes the floor.