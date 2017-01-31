Davis (personal) is back with the team and should be good to go for Monday's matchup with the Suns, Ronald Tillery of the Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

Davis has missed the last two games for personal reasons, but has since returned. Look for him to jump back into his usual role as a deep reserve in the frontcourt, although considering the Grizzlies are at full strength, Davis could find minutes hard to come by if the game remains competitive.